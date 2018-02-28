All christmas Games free contains children's games for Christmas including 4 games.Games included are here:Very easy games so that kids can also play as well for christmas celebration 2017 and 2018 new year's eve party. santa claus and christmas tree hidden objects finder decoration helpsScratch: Draw your finger over the screen to clear out a piece of the image.With three thicknesses of the pen and three modes, you or your child can create nice effects or frames on the pictures. There's Block Mode, that blocks out the image with a blue screen. As you draw over the screen, you see more of the image underneath. A creative person might make a nice frame or draw figures on the blue surface. The Black And White mode has a B/W image and as you draw over it, you get colors. The Frost Mode makes the image look like you're seeing it through a window with frost all over it. As you draw, you clear some of the frost, making it look like you're scratching away the frost on the window to peek inside.Jigsaw Puzzle:One of the many Christmas images gets cut up into small pieces and it's up to you to put it back in the right order to complete the image. It has over 60 stages, each of them harder than the previous. You can see a preview of the image if you don't know what it is you're trying to put together.Roate Shape Puzzle:The goal is to move shapes into the outline of an object. Once all of the puzzle pieces are in place, the object fills in with a compete image, and a voice gives some kind of encouragement, such as, "Good job!" and etc.When you place the piece inside the puzzle's outline, it snaps into place.Comes with 100 levels, which should keep you kids busy for a long time.Connect The Dots: This game allows your preschool-age child to practice numbers and image recognition.The child must simply touch the numbers in sequence, and the app will draws the line for them.Each number is announced after pressing. The program is able to announce the numbers in 22 different languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Portuguese, Hindi, Turkish, Arabic, Polish,Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified,Bulgarian and Czech.When a child reaches the last number, the object fills in with a detailed cartoon image of the thing that you just traced.With this learning exercise children will have hours of fun. Santa, Snowman and company will put your children in a happy Christmas mood!