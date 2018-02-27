"Writer Simulator" - classic 2D game, getting everything best of the genre! You are about to take the path from a beginning writer to a founder of your own corporation. The game gives you these features: creating your character, writing your own books, different types of jobs, business creation, finding your love, different random events, karma system, different types of choices, competition with friends, achievements and easter eggs!But that's not all. To learn it's secrets you should download it and try it out yourself! And now here is what we have:-Character creation: choose your name, age and gender-Writing your own dream book: choose your genre, writing and form. Each book will be rated by top critics, from whose ratings your income depends.-Working on different jobs: helper, manager, office-manager and many more. Each job has its own tasks and salary!-Creating your own business: if you want to become a businessman, you can save some money and create your own corporation! Choose your own name!-Finding your love: depending on your gender you can fall in love with a guy or a girl and make something out! You choose the look, age and many more!-Random events: you can go shopping and accidently lose your money, or you might get robbed, or you can find some money. And there is a whole lot of different random events out there!-Karma system: depending on your behavior your karma will punish or gift you. Only you choose, who you want to be!-A lot of choices: Yes, we face choices everyday, so we do here. For example, your gf or bf wants to go for a walk, you can go with them or refuse. Everything leads to different conciquences!-Friends competing: as soon as you get your own corporation, you can get it the biggest among your friends or even all around the world!-A lot of achievements and Easter Eggs!