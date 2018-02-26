Run far & fast across beautiful lands with the ten Horse Guardians of Everbloom!Budge Studios presents: EverRun! Assemble the ten legendary Horse Guardians of Everbloom and join them on the most magical adventure to save their forest! Brush, feed, take care of your horses and decorate each of their stables with divine decorations! Run far and fast across magnificent lands to recover and return to the Everbloom Tree all of its lost magical petals!EPIC HORSE RUNNING ADVENTURES- EXPLORE the world's breathtaking landscapes, from radiant rainforests to dusty deserts!- GATHER all lost petals to bring the Everbloom Tree back to life- USE the Guardians' super powers to dash past obstacles, blast through them or even take flight!- COLLECT Embers to awaken the full power of your Horse Guardians- DRESS UP your Guardians from head to hoof with mythical armor sets!- GROOM your horses with magical brushes and feed them to replenish their energy!- ENHANCE your runs with epic trails made of furious flames, sweet snowflakes and more!- DECORATE your stable with divine decorations for glorious rooms worthy of the horse heros- RACE through all of nature's challenges, blizzards or sandstorms, day or night!- ENDLESS RUNNER MODE: Gallop without limit, gather as many petals as you can and set your own record!PRIVACY & ADVERTISINGBudge Studios takes children's privacy seriously and ensures that its apps are compliant with privacy laws, including the Child Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), a privacy legislation in the United States of America. This application has received the "ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) Privacy Certified Kids' Privacy Seal". If you would like to learn more on what information we collect and how we use it, please visit our privacy policy at: https://budgestudios.com/en/legal/privacy-policy/ . If you have any questions, email our Privacy Officer at : privacy@budgestudios.caBefore you download this app, please note that it is free to play, but additional content may be available via in-app purchases. This app may contain contextual advertising messages from Budge Studios regarding other apps we publish, from our partners and some third parties, including the option to watch ads to receive in-game rewards. Budge Studios does not permit behavioral advertising or retargeting in this app. The app may also contain social media links that are only accessible behind a parental gate.END-USER LICENSE AGREEMENTThis application is subject to an End-User License Agreement available through the following link: http://www.budgestudios.com/en/legal/eula/ .ABOUT BUDGE STUDIOSVisit us: www.budgestudios.comLike us: facebook.com/budgestudiosFollow us: @budgestudiosWatch our app trailers: youtube.com/budgestudiosHAVE QUESTIONS?We always welcome your questions, suggestions and comments. Contact us 24/7 at support@budgestudios.caBUDGE, BUDGE STUDIOS and EverRun are trademarks of Budge Studios Inc.EverRun - Legendary Horse Run Â© 2016-2017 Budge Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved