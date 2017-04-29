Jump. Avoid the crazy chef's cooking tools and survive for as long as you can. Little Jelly needs your help to avoid being chopped up and eaten. Only you can keep him safe. Jump for as long as you can, never give up. Power ups will also float down to your aid. Be careful though, the Chef's temper reaches ghastly heights very quickly. Survive, challenge your high score, collect lots and lost of gold, unlock alternate coloured Jellies. NEW CONTENT COMING VERY SOON. Including: All-new characters, backgrounds (includes new music, hazards and a unique character skin.) and Game Modes. Leaderboards and unique Ranking will also be added soon. Have fun.