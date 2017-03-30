Glow Air Hockey Online is just for you if you are bored with playing air hockey on your own. Now you can play this funny game against competitors from all over the world. You can play 1 player or 2 players on the same device but you will get the greatest taste while playing against your other opponents in the world. When you won the match you will rise in the monthly world ranking. Main Features: Play online competitions in online mode- 2 Players on the same devices- Realistic air hockey atmosphere and sound effects- Search, add and remove your friends- Fluent and fast gameplay- Good performance on older devices- Colorful glow visuals- Offline mode (possibility to play without internet) - Easy, Normal and Hard difficulty modes- Tablet support- Monthly season with local and general world rankingWith both online and offline game modes, you can play against your device on your own, with your friend on the same device, or against the world's toughest opponents on the internet. You will be able to play Glow Air Hockey Online more with daily bonus prizes to be awarded to you, play more as you win, and will rise in the ranking of both your country and the world. You can download the game for free. Play live matches and enjoy the Glow Air Hockey Online game. This is a beta version of the game so you can help us improve the game by writing us your thoughts about the game. We care about your comments.