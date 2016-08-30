Continue on the cubic branch as long as you can. Tap on the screen to rotate the branch. Can you survive in a harsh world of craft? Blocks are growing very fast. How quickly are you able to move? Feel yourself in the infinite world of craft and try to survive. Blocks branches grow and cross at a fantastic rate. Your task is to avoid them. Tap to rotate the branch. Avoid collisions. Run as fast as possible. Find out whether there is an end infinite cubes in the world of crafting.