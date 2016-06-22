Would you like to embark on an amazing fun journey into the fascinating world of Underwater Bubbles Clash? Target carefully and shoot colorful sea bubbles to form groups of 3 or more similar color and similar sea animal bubbles. Once a group of 3 or more similar creatures is formed, the group will pop and splash. You can also earn bonus points with special elements like a multi-color bubble and bubble bomb. Puzzle - This mode consists of different levels that need to be cleared one by one. In each level, you need to help Poseidon free starfish that are caught among the bubbles. Once you free all starfish, you can move to the next level. Endless - As the name suggests, the game continues without any interruption. Help the mermaid shoot and bursts bubbles that are coming from the top of the ocean. Once a group of 3 similar creatures is formed, it disappears. Whether you are a bubble shooter lover or not, this great bubble shooting game will not fail to charm you. with its appealing graphics and colorful interface Underwater Bubbles Clash is a fun and addictive game that you can play anytime, anywhere.