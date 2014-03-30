Snake Charmer is a dynamic arcade game in which you need to gather prizes. Apart from the main prize - the apples there are secondary prizes: mouses, eggs, mushrooms. The game has three modes: Classic (9 levels), Arcade (one life), and Zen (infinite). In the settings you can choose the level at which you want to play for modes Arcade and Zen. In the settings you can choose to control type: tap on the screen or swipes. In the Classic mode users should collect specified number of prizes in the limited time interval. In Arcade - the user should has only one try to score the most points. In Zen mode snake forgives any errors made by player. Snake grows after eating apples or mouse. If your device is connected to the Internet, the result of your game would be sent to the snakes server. Best players for the day receive a prize - a medal image. You can post message with a medal in your profile on the social networks: Facebook, Twitter, GoogglePlus and VKontakte.