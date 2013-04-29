Play Zoo Keeper and Care for Animals in the Most Popular Zoos Around the World!Feed & Play with Exotic Zoo Animals and Keep them Clean & Happy Safari, Arctic, Jungle, Fantasy & More - Awesome Graphics & Amazing Sound Effects!Want to run a zoo? Well, its your lucky day! Play Zoo Keeper, Care For Animals & Explore The Wildlife at 4 zoos from around the world. Hear the lions and tigers roar from the jungle and the chirping from tropical birds as you visit the London Zoo, the Beijing Zoo and the Columbus Zoo. In each zoo you will find 6 distinct areas from the monkey jungle and the outback to the African safari where lions roam to the arctic and even a fantasy land where unicorns and friendly monsters will play.In Zoo Keeper - Care For Animals & Explore The Wildlife you will feed lions, monkeys, tigers and other animals and clean up after them. Once you complete a habitat, youll earn the special habitat badge! But first, you need to recognize which animals belong in which area of the zoo. Then its time to feed the animals their proper diet. Do lions like lettuce? Will monkeys eat meat? Do tigers like bananas? When they like their food they will make a happy noise and when they dont like it, they will stick out their tongue and spit it out. Realistic and silly sound effects make this zoo keeper game fantastic! Feed the animals until they are full and a food meter will let you know when they are done.Then its time to clean up the animals poop. After youve finished you will move on to another area of the zoo. Finish at one zoo and move on to the others. Zoo Keeper - Care For Animals & Explore The Wildlife is a fantastic game that kids will love! What's inside: Zoo Keeper - Care For Animals & Explore The Wildlife 60 animals including tiger, monkey, lion, walrus, toucan, polar bear, pelican & even a unicorn! 3 Unique zoos from around the world - London, Beijing & Columbus Zoo. Each with its own design. 6 habitats in each zoo: jungle, outback & safari, arctic, birds, predators & fantasy 10 animals in each habitat 10 types of food in each area of the zoo to feed the animals Match the correct food to each animal Earn Habitat Badges as you take care of more animals and complete more zoos Learn facts about each animal as you play: life span, favorite food & classificationFeatures inside: Zoo Keeper - Care For Animals & Explore The Wildlife 6 special habitat badges are waiting for you! Complete each habitat and start collecting them Amazing & realistic sound effects let you know that the animal likes their food, doesnt like the food or is full Tap on the wooden cage to open and release the correct animal to each habitat Feeding meter shows you when your animal is full after a feeding After feeding, you must clean up the poop and drop it in a wastebasketWE VALUE YOUR FEEDBACKParents and kids are our best reviewers and help us create and improve our apps. We always welcome your suggestions, comments and thoughts. If you have a moment, feel free to rate and review our app. Please note that we aren't able to respond to reviews in the Google Play store, but we'd love to get your feedback to our email: support@TabTale.comABOUT TabTaleSearch TabTale on Google Play and discover more incredible apps for young kids. TabTales smart games provide an exciting, interactive, and rich educational experience. Filled with innovative and engaging activities, each application inspires creativity and imagination in a way that is uniquely enjoyable and stimulating. Let the games begin! More games are coming soon....Join our Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/TabTaleFollow us on Twitter: @TabTaleBy downloading this application you agree to the Terms of Use of TabTale Ltd. which are available to your review on http://tabtale.com/terms-of-use.NEED HELP?Contact us 24/7 with any questions or comments: support@TabTale.comContent rating: Everyone