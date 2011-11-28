This is BUG VILLAGE, a tiny town where you build and nurture a colony of ACTIVE ANTS and BUSY BEES! Construct homes to attract PLAYFUL BUGS and direct them to the garden, where they can gather resources to expand your village. Feed your bugs to keep them energized and healthy. Add cute decorations and flowers to make the colony BUZZ WITH EXCITEMENT! Small is beautiful in BUG VILLAGE!A BEAUTIFUL, MINIATURE 3D WORLDThe first fully 3D casual city building gameBUILD YOUR OWN VILLAGE AND GARDENPlace new bug houses and decorations in the village and plant flowers in the gardenBUGS CAN BE CUTE TOO!Interact with your Ants and Bees, help Ladybugs and shoo away the Stinky Bugs and Ant LionsKEEP YOUR BUGS HAPPYFeed your bugs cookies, cupcakes and other fun food itemsFOLLOW US atFacebook.com/BugVillageTwitter @glumobile*** BUG VILLAGE is free to play. Players can purchase additional Coins and Acorns (the in-game currency) for real money, or earn currency through special offers. ***Recent changes:* *HUGE HALLOWEEN UPDATE * * *LIMITED EDITION HALLOWEEN COSTUMES, HOUSES & DECORATIONSCANDY CORN to feed your bugsNEW FLOWERS and BERRY BUSHES for your bugs!HUGE STORE IMPROVEMENTS!Additional tuning and fixesContent rating: Low Maturity