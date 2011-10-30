Robo Defense

Robo Defense is the ultimate portable tower defense experience. Featuring open maps, upgrades, achievements and nice graphics. The full version features 5 maps with unlimited upgrades and difficulty levels. A free version is also available (try it first!). Free version progress is automatically imported into the full version, should you choose to upgrade. HTC Desire, San Francisco: Turning off "High Quality Graphics" fixes known issues.Galaxy S: Turn on "16-bit Backgrounds" to fix studdering performance issues.Atrix: Disable sound to improve stability Performance tips: If the game is running sluggishly, try playing fully "zoomed in". Turning off "High Quality Graphics Mode", in the options menu, will also help on some phone models. http://lupislabs.blogspot.comRecent changes:2.3.2: New Features: - Added Flare unlock disable until mine is purchased. Bug Fixes: - Improved sound stability on Galaxy S2.Content rating: Low Maturity
PriceUSD2.99
LicensePurchase
File Size8.94 MB
Version2.3.2
Operating System Android 2.2 Android 2.1 Android 2.3.3 - Android 2.3.7 Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 1.6 and above.

