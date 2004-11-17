Repton 1 is a fascinating strategical puzzle game, featuring our famous green friend Repton in a series of thought-provoking levels. Can you complete Repton 1? 32 main levels starting with a few easyish warm-up levels, and building to the most difficult Repton 1 levels ever. 20 children's levels designed for our younger Repton fans aged from 3 to 9 years old. An easy-to-use level editor for designing your own Repton 1 levels.