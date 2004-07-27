You will feel like you are somewhere in the East Absolutist's Mahjongg has four variants that make the game stand out among the others.Play Classic or Shuffle game, Word Mahjongg or Math Mahjongg. It's an endless game for the finite life.The main task of the game is performing reverse engineering of the pyramid of tiles. Simultaneously the player should remove two identical tiles.You can select tile layout or tile set according to your liking. Specially selected music will tie you to the game!