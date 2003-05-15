Jewel bars are falling down and piling up in this game, in a fashion known from another classic arcade. Each bar adds to the pile, unless three or more jewels of the same kind align in horizontal or vertical line. In that cases they destroy them selves, the pile slides down and the player scores points. You can move the falling bar left and right, and you can rotate the jewels within it while it is falling. The game objective is to gain as many points as possible, respectively being able to play as long as possible. Note the speed of the falling blocks, hence the difficulty, increases as the games goes on. The game is over when the pile reaches the top of the screen and there is no more space for free falling. Features: Simple and addictive game play Works on color and B/W devices Graphical skins for each device resolutions Increasing game difficulty Develops visual thinking and reflexes Appropriate for ages 7 - 97 NO VIOLENCE High score table with best results Adjustable playing controls For more Beiks' Games, please, visit the developer's page.