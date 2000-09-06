Classic Xonix game is now available for PalmPilot! The object of the game is to claim space quickly, avoid enemies and reach highscores!Move the white dot across the field and cut areas while avoiding black dots, white stars, and everything that moves. If you fill 75 percent of the game area, you will jump to the next level. You are limited to one minute on the first level, two minutes on the second, and so on.
|Price
|USD10
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|16.6 kB
|Version
|1.0b
|Operating System
|Mobile
|System Requirements
|<li>Palm</li>