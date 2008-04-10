Developed by Steve Ince and based on his own Web comic, Mr. Smoozles Goes Nutso is a cheerfully arcade-y 2D game with strong adventure game aspects that is, success is dependent more on solving puzzles than on mastery of the interface. It boasts attractive comic-style graphics, well-written and often amusing dialog, and surprising depth of gameplay light-hearted gaming madness. Mr. Smoozles boasts a cast of 50 characters spread through 60 exciting and varied locations and has an original soundtrack by Josh Winiberg. With an addictive mix of gameplay and humour, this game is a delight for gamers of all ages and tastes. The Goragons have invaded the Earth, zapped Mr. Smoozles with their mind ray and are trying to distort the whole fabric of reality. Play as Ed as he strives to avoid the attacking Mr. Smoozles, dodges many other dangers, solves numerous puzzles and interacts with a host of enchanting characters.