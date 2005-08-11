Sunamur, evil sorcerer, is dead and two servants, the brothers Mersant and Sohl Orasare, fight to succeed on the throne of Monares. Sohl betrayed his brother and imprisoned him in a Tower with magic bonds. Sohl dominated Monares with evil power. But nobody knows where he is and the last hero who killed Sunamur disappeared. And the only clue is an old servant of Sunamur, the mage N'Gora, near the town of Decrantes.