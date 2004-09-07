Like fastfood places? How about running one? Burgerama puts you to work at a fastfood joint, where you have to arrange orders. The lower right corner displays a formation that you have to follow to get points and proceed to the next level. The rules change every level, so you have to come up with a new strategy every time. Plus, there is a bonus formation that awards you extra points. Think fast and become Burgerama manager.
|Price
|USD9.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.68 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Pocket PC 2002 Mobile Pocket PC 2000 Windows Mobile 2003 Phone Edition
|System Requirements
|Windows CE 1.x/2.x/Pocket PC/Pocket PC 2002/Windows Mobile 2003 Phone Edition, ARM, X-Scale, MIPS, SH3