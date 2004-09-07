Burgerama (Pocket PC)

By BallShooter Games |

Download
Like fastfood places? How about running one? Burgerama puts you to work at a fastfood joint, where you have to arrange orders. The lower right corner displays a formation that you have to follow to get points and proceed to the next level. The rules change every level, so you have to come up with a new strategy every time. Plus, there is a bonus formation that awards you extra points. Think fast and become Burgerama manager.
PriceUSD9.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.68 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Pocket PC 2002 Mobile Pocket PC 2000 Windows Mobile 2003 Phone Edition
System RequirementsWindows CE 1.x/2.x/Pocket PC/Pocket PC 2002/Windows Mobile 2003 Phone Edition, ARM, X-Scale, MIPS, SH3

