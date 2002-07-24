Compare two seemingly identical pictures in each Picture Level in order to spot the 5 differences between them. SPOT THE DIFF 2 is an updated arcade-style version of the popular 'Spot the Difference' game which basically test and push the powers of your observation to the limits. The arcade-style approach in this game is as fun and visually exciting as it is challenging in concept - you won't want to put it down until you've spotted all the differences.
|Price
|USD9.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|10.26 MB
|Version
|1.042
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows 98 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP