Compare two seemingly identical pictures in each Picture Level in order to spot the 5 differences between them. SPOT THE DIFF 2 is an updated arcade-style version of the popular 'Spot the Difference' game which basically test and push the powers of your observation to the limits. The arcade-style approach in this game is as fun and visually exciting as it is challenging in concept - you won't want to put it down until you've spotted all the differences.
PriceUSD9.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size10.26 MB
Version1.042
Operating System Windows Me Windows 98 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 95 Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP

