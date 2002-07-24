Compare two seemingly identical pictures in each Picture Level in order to spot the 5 differences between them. SPOT THE DIFF 2 is an updated arcade-style version of the popular 'Spot the Difference' game which basically test and push the powers of your observation to the limits. The arcade-style approach in this game is as fun and visually exciting as it is challenging in concept - you won't want to put it down until you've spotted all the differences.