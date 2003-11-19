Intel(R) 82852/82855 GM/GME Graphics Controller: The Intel 82852/82855 GM/GME graphics controller is the display adapter component of the Intel 852GM chipset. The Intel 82852/82855 GM/GME graphics controller, combined with the Intel Extreme Graphics Driver allows the output of high quality 2D/3D video and graphics to the monitor .
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|Version
|6.14.10.3722
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows 98SE/ME/NT/2000/XP</li>