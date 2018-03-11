Alarm!The Little Dinosaurs reproduce the earth! The whole world is Pocket Master GO battlefield.Capture dinosaurs in daily life and participate in dinosaur wars!Pocket Master GO, this game is not limited to a small screen. Players will be dinosaur training home identity, go out looking for dinosaurs, enjoy the fun of the game!Looking for dinosaurs in the outdoors real world! To catch these cute animals!As a member of the dinosaur training camp, you can go to the real world to explore and capture dinosaurs.Turn on the device GPS and then start the Pocket Master GO. If the dinosaur appears in the vicinity, click on the map of the dinosaurs, you can enter the capture screen. Slide the catch ball below the screen, throw to the dinosaurs and catch the dinosaurs. Remember to be careful to throw, if the action is not fast enough, maybe dinosaurs will escape.Explore your city with GPS navigation and an interactive map allow you to and see it under a completely different vision.Find and capture dinosaurs! Use the camera (AR) of the game device.Ride on adventure!IMPORTANT: Turn on the GPS and go outside to play.feature:- This is an enhanced reality game!- The map is based on the real world!- The game is absolutely free and does not need any money!note:- Processor: Intel processors are not supported- Does not guarantee operation on devices that do not have GPS functionality or devices that are only connected to Wi-Fi networks.- Does not guarantee running on tablet devices.- You may not be able to run on some devices even if the application has a compatible operating system version installed.- It is recommended to start when connected to the network to obtain accurate location information.