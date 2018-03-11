Hello, dear friends! In this addictive game you can build everything you want!You have for this purpose a lot of blocks, tools, building materials. Build your dream house and live in it!But be careful at night. You are not alone in this world. Among you there are many monsters, zombies, skeletons, huge spiders.Fight them, and you will receive valuable resources as a reward! Also in the game there are peaceful mobs, various animals and plants.I think this game is for those who like real adventures! Guys, please rate the game !!! Good luck !!!Read more:- Two modes of the game "Creative" and "Survival";- Beautiful graphics, multiplayer;- 3D set of blocks, tools and tools for construction;- Various plants and animals;- Scary monsters and strong zombies;- Crafty skeletons and huge spiders;- Cows, pigs, sheep and other peaceful mobs;- Change of time of day (day, night);- Flight mode;- You can improve the graphics;- In the "Survival" mode, you can turn on a peaceful mode without monsters;- You can play alone and with friends online.NEWS- New graphics;- much more blocks;- an endless world;- sunset and sunrise;- the moon and the stars;- eggs of mobs, lighter;- lava, water;- Better management.