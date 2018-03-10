What would you do, if you were suddenly gifted with a power to change the world?Maybe the question should be different - what would you become?Enter the seemingly utopian world of high cybernetics and never-ending entertainment as a young, brilliant scientist assigned to secret project by a benevolent AI ruler. Through this text-based, narrative game you'll discover that if there is a Heaven, there must be a Hell to match it. You'll meet someone from a very different world, who will force you to reconsider your entire life and make decisions that can potentially lead to revolutionary changes. But decisions shape people. Who will you become in the end - will you bring the light to the people or let your mind be drowned in darker motivations?Includes:- 8 chapters of intense storytelling with lots of twist- Future-inspired story with a focus on person vs system themes and moral consequences of one's behavior- Decision-making system, which will let player voice their opinions and make crucial choices- 4 endings depending on the morals of the player character, shaped by their decisions