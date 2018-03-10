Create and evolve your very own creature, the Pooka a magical shape-shifter of ancient legend. Craft and customise how your Pooka looks with more than 190 customisation parts and colours allowing for millions of combinations and styles.Use and evolve your Pooka's magic and enlist the help of powerful guardians to defeat your enemies.Take your Pooka on epic adventures through the floating islands of Otherworld where all manner of fantastical creatures can be discovered. Heal and save the world from the encroaching Gloom, a darkness that spreads like a virus corrupting all that it touches.Key Features- A powerful and creative Character Customisation system that allows the player to create millions of unique designs.- A unique Magic Customisation system that allows the player to summon magical characters.- A sandbox style dynamic ecosystem for the player to interact and react to. Explore large intricate environments and complete quests for loot rewards and special items.