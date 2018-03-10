Get ready for some Surprise Eggs Run Adventure! Multiple eggs characters with a surprise! Be careful, this game is very addictive!Surprise Eggs Tower Castle Run is the best game for kids and is the ultimate surprise eggs runner simulator. If you have kids who like to play surprise eggs games, this is the perfect game for them.There are 13 different characters of surprise eggs:* Little Princess* Potato head* Superman Easter baby Egg* Zombie, ninja jump and more...How to play:- Run and Jump as much as you can to save little pony unicorn princess! You will like Surprise Eggs Run is the Endless Runner reinvented!- Collect as many coins as you can to unlock new characters costumes and dress up your player and get rainbow cakes.- Help escape from the icy tower to our Superhero character while everything is going down and return ti his beautiful farm.Share your best score with your friends or in our world ranking and presumed to be the number one!UPCOMING FEATURES:Multiplayer (multicraft)Building craft modeWorld Craft StoryCute Story mode (cat Quest!)Skyblock free modeSurvival exploration lite modeExplore the world full of Pets evolutionBuild, craft and have fun!Be creative!