The year is 1884 and Victorian London is ready for the greatest Adventure ever told.Part story, part animated cartoon, part puzzle game - A Bleaker Predicklement is a wonder to behold.Can you solve the puzzles and help Bertram Fiddle finally track down the despicable Geoff the Murderer?Explore dark alleys, talk to suspicious characters, uncover the evil plot that threatens Victorian London in this comedy murder mystery like no other.A beautifully animated Adventure Game, fully Voice Acted and filled to the brim with gloriously detailed artwork and terrible, terrible puns.Inspired by Hammer Horror, Victorian Novels and Monty Python, it may be the most British game ever!"A Bleaker Predicklement is the greatest adventure of 1884" - The Evening Burble"The game has done a perfectly Adequate job capturing the charm of the first game, only on a much bigger scale. As I unlock more of the story, I'm continually surprised and delighted." - Appunwrapper.com"If you enjoy puzzlers, this is definitely for you. The quirky voices and music fit the game perfectly, but the most noticeable thing is Bertram's strange nose - I'm assuming it's this large nose that helps him sniff out the clues." - Pocketgamer.co.uk