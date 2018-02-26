Bubble Shooter Raccoon is a classic free bubble game. The lovely bubble shooter puzzle game!How to play:* Tap where you want to shoot the bubble.* To group 3 or more bubbles to make them burst.* Use the limited bubbles to rescue all the pet on the screen.Tips: Breaking the bubbles continuously can get points as bonus.Features:* Enchanting graphics, beautiful world and vivid bubbles.* 500 different and magical levels, and more added later.* Easy to play, challenging to master.* Special boosters & bubbles to help you pass tricky levels.Bubble Shooter Raccoon is completely free, and we also provide some in-game items which require payment to let you play more easy. Blow up bubble an addictive game and it is a great way to kill time!