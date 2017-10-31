Pirate King Luffy Epic Battle 2017 Fight with your favorite pirate and avoids the traps, kill enemies and earn points. East Blue is commonly known as the weakest of all the seas. You will be given the role as the character luffy and his friend. You have to fight to keep experience. In order to be strong more. to defeat the pirate in pirate piece world. FEATURES- One Easy and Simple to play- amazing animations- Cool skill design and effect- Flexible moving and game play- A lot of challenges and stagesGame Mode: Story mode fight enemy to unlock new stage. Pacifista mode fight with Pacifista to get High score, And get the diamond by amount of level you can defeat.