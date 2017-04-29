3D Ladybug Subway is a free endless running game for android. Beautiful graphics, smooth run to control, drag left & right to avoid to rush far. Ladybug Subway girl has to pass lots of evil crocs, spiders and dragons and also go through noir castles. You are Ladybug - the cool superhero girl. But be careful. Lots of dangers, enemies, troubles, obstacles, difficult traps and bosses are defending your way through the subway, tunnels and cities. 3D Ladybug Subway Features: Jump and run / obstacles 3D endless runner. 3D endless game for kids, children and adults. miraculous side 3D gameplay with easy game console pad controls.free and easy to play but hard to masterHow to play 3D Ladybug Subway: Drag right or left on your screen to move our ladybug super hero girl. Slide the screen to rush in subway, escape from police. Drag top to jump (HINT: Drag two times for big jumps). by eating the Magnet you can collect all nearby coins. get magic powers and then be able to destroy bricks. by eating the Shield you will be able to destroy bricks, walls and even cars. The miraculous Ladybug can throw magic blue balls that can destroy anything on her way. Have fun with this cool new super adventure 3D game. Share with friends who love miraculous games.