Horse Riding: Simulator brings you the Challenging Horse riding and racing experience, with amazing 3D graphics, realistic and smooth game play, cool 3D animations with full of challenges jump tracks and jungle environment, easy to play for people of all ages including kids, boys, girls and adults. The controls are very easy to use. Just swipe your finger to left or right and jump to move your horse. Horse Riding: Simulator is an endless runner game. The race has no end so you have to use your skills and try to survive as long as you can. Feel like you are participating in the event of horse jump sports of world Olympic, to win the horse jumping and adventure hurdles crossing and race; you have start practice early from championship. It's a very difficult, adventure and exciting sport and you must be brave heart and expert at your job. Now saddle up, guide your horse and ride at fast speed. Jump up with full power over hurdles to beat all your rivals and missions. Get #1 position and earn a lot of money, gold coins and become the champion. Take all power-ups award on the road in order to fully enjoy the game and win more points and coins. There are coins to collect, which will allow you to unlock very interesting and funny new elements in the game. On the road, make sure to take all the coin magnets. They attract/collect all the coins automatically for you. Horse Riding: Simulator Features. Realistic horse and rider animation for running, walking, prolapse, die and jumping. Free & challenge endless Mode. Most authentic simulation game and specially developed for Android game lovers. Beautiful and stunning jungle and snow environment. Different Horses Choose your favorite Arabian horse, American Indian horse, Blazer Horse, Campolian, Barb Horse and many others. Realistic horse sound and animation. Mountain climbing and jump mode. Very easy and smooth control. Score and coins award to unlock various horses. Different camera angles for enhance users interest. Addictive music and gameplay for children's.