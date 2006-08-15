In Narbacular Drop you explore a 3D dungeon and overcome obstacles using unique portal gameplay. Its non-violent, low-intensity, simple gameplay appeals to gamers of all ages and skill levels. The player controls the Princess character who has been captured by the a demon. The demon has trapped her in his dungeon lair, known as Wally. Wally is a sentient dungeon and has the ability to open portal holes on his walls. These portals connect to each other and any object moving into one portal will come out the other. Wally is resentful of his owner demon owner, so he joins with the Princess to help her escape. In exchange, she agrees to free Wally by directing his portal power to vanquish the demon. The portal interface is very simple. The left mouse button fires the a blue portal, which appears on the wall, ceiling, or floor in front of the player. The right mouse button fires a red portal. Only one of each portal can be open at a time. This allows for a fast learning curve and low-intensity gameplay.