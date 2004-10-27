Bugdom

By Ideas From the Deep

Bugdom is an incredibly diverse 3D game that's great for the entire family. Many people ask us what age group Bugdom is targeted at, but that's a difficult question to answer because it seems that all age groups are playing the game. We've heard of children as young as fpur playing the game, and there have been many adults well into their 60s who have bought the game for themselves to play as well.Version 1.2 features include the fact that Load/Save screens now use standard windows file dialogs and graphics context now paused when showing any Windows GUI element.
PriceUSD19.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.14 MB
Version1.2
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows Me Windows Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/2000/XP

