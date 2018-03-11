App Cleaner And Uninstaller

App Cleaner is utility to uninstall apps on macOS completely. App Cleaner allows Mac users to remove applications entirely and clear all their service files. You can even find and delete remains - service files of previously removed apps. Reset application to a first-launch state. Clear cache files and free up your disk space with App Cleaner.
PriceUSD3.99
LicensePurchase
Version4.8.1
Operating System Macintosh
System Requirements<ul><li>macOS High Sierra </li><li>macOS Sierra </li><li>OS X El Capitan </li><li>OS X Yosemite </li><li>OS X Mavericks</li></ul>

