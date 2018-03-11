Beat Street is the first beat 'em up with intuitive single-touch controls and is a love letter to the 90s beat 'em up genre!Evil gang members are terrorizing Toko City and the citizens need your help. Use your fighting skills to fight your way through hordes of enemies to become the new hero in town.Features:* Single touch controls- Story driven gameplay- Unlock fighters with unique martial art skills- Gorgeous handcrafted pixel art- Retro music by Maxo