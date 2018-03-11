Play as tylosaurus sea beast and fight with dangerous shark in the deep water with the help of your bite attacks. Beat your rival like water divers as well as Jet Ski driver. You can eat and hunt everything which comes in your way. Free roaming in the wide ocean and enjoy water environment by playing this Sea Dragon Beasts Survival game. Sea Dragon Water Beast Survival is thrilling game for all sea dragon game lover as well as water beasts fans. Tylosaurus is sea dragon and survive in the water with the help of dragon friend. You can break the cage and kill your enemies with the help of sea dragon powers. Attack the swimmers, scuba divers and wild shark by playing this Sea Dragon Beast water survival game.