Play this Street Champ Boxing Karate: Free Fighting GamesWhile wandering the city be a street smart guy, ready to respond any combat you encounter in city streets with your kung fu actions.Warning: Realistic lifelike combat environment in city streets may indulge in entertainment of hours.NOW FIGHT IN LIFELIKE ROADSYou are the fighter, well trained kungfu master, wandering the city streets to catch out fighting combat. Be the legend in this street champ boxing karate: free fighting games, which is quite a time passing thrilling thing among free fighter games, and show your kung fu actions against the strike fighters of roads. After all endless fighting games are all about street brawls with ever new street kung fu techniques to KO opponents. You are wandering on the lifelike street in this street champ boxing karate: free fighting games, and there are street gangsters and legend fighters bragging and trying to drag you in street wrestling. You may encounter there kung fu fighters ready to start a combat fight with you right on lifelike streets and there you will need all your street kungfu skills and that's the beauty in game play of 3d fighting games. Among the ultimate fighting games this is going to be your next addictive game play.PLAYER TO PLAYER FIGHTING MODEYou are well trained Kungfu trainer! Be ready to conquer streets with your fighting combat skills right on the city streets and claim to be the fighter of city streets. Fighting in the street require you to be a street smart and outfitted with kick punch boxing. Combat continuously, that is the key of street brawls against trained strike fighters and knocks out the opponent with amazing kung fu actions. This extreme fight kungfu action: fighting games 2018 is arcade game in the genre of endless fighting games, an opportunity to be street champ by knocking out legend fighters. Street wrestling experience in fighting simulator has always been great source to pass your leisure time. Our extreme fight kungfu action: fighting games 2018 is basically comes in the category of 3d fighting games where kung fu fights are your opponent and you become the part of PVP fight.WANDER KUNG FU AND FIGHT WITH THE FIGHTERSYou are born to fight in the roads! Are you ready to be a street champ in fight game? You are well trained Kungfu master and well trained for fighting combats, and fighting in the streets with gangsters. Among the free fighter games or arcade fighting games this action ninja karate fight: free fight games is most addictive yet thrilling opportunity of kung fu actions and fight to knock out strike fighter opponent. To be a legend fighter you must have guts of street brawls and other useful fighting techs like kick punch boxing and many others. Wander streets and try to be a street champ by appearing legend in street wrestling contests against the kung fu fighters. our city fighter karate fight: fighting games 2018 is the combo of endless fighting games for free and 3d fighting games.Ninja Fighter Martial Arts: Arcade Games Free Features:- Mainly a classic action fighting game.- Realistic kung fu training sounds.- Various wildcat strikes and fighting styles- Lifelike streets environment- Pleasing intuitive controls.- Offline fighting PVP game.Have fun playing this exciting street brawl kungfu champ: martial arts games offered by Knock Solutions. This ultimate fighting action combat: 3d fighting games is not only a free game but is also an offline game. Fun is locked in the install button.