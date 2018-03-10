Crime rate has been increased in the dark streets of your Christmas city by thugs, evil demons and other superhuman forces. People want survival and looking for city rescue missions after the terrorist attack on this X mas. They want santa monster super hero to save them. Become a santa monster superhero crime battle that is a big street crime Fighter. Start the anti-crime battle of Super hero vs Mafia and start rescue mission as monster santa super hero. There is a crime operation needed against the super villains of the crime city. Super hero monster city crime battle brings a wide range of superhero fighting abilities as a squad because you are a real monster santa hero on this christmas, so as an action hero against the supervillains flying powers to lead the city rescue missions. Bad mafia has trampled down the city on this Xmas in Monster Santa Hero: Xmas Crime Battle, so be a super hero fighter of the streets and defeat all evil gangsters and super villains.Monster Santa Hero: Xmas Crime Battle is here to face the dark evil forces and you are a real tough guy with super natural powers. Use your super iron ability in endless action thrills of monster santa super hero. It's the war between monster hero street crime fighter vs mafia gangs. Get ready for a super monster santa christmas crime battle as you have to deal with evil villain in monster crime fighter. You are fighting for justice for the people of big city, become super monster iron santa to win the grand crime war. There is a huge gangster strike action happened on this christmas and now your turn to start fast city survival and rescue missions as a true super hero of the town and win the crime city combat. You have wide 3D open world environment for monster santa hero city crime battle as a street crime fighter of the crime city. This fictional monster hero games has been specially designed for the crazy Lovers of super hero games and monster super hero fighting games.Features of Monster Santa Super Hero: Christmas Crime Battle:- Immersive open world grand Xmas city environment.- Action, survival, super hero grand fights, battle & city rescue missions.- Monster hero city games with lots of thrill quests & realistic terrorist attack scene.- Use your super natural attack powers against super villains of crime city.- Exciting sound effects for the fans of bulk the incredible monster fighting games.Start the city survival missions and fight for the freedom. Monster Santa Hero: Xmas Crime Battle is here with everlasting adventure because it has new santa super hero with great powers against the mighty villains. Future war has just begun and you need to be fight hero in this crime fighting scene of super monster vs gangster city Battle. Fight and beat them fast like light hero.