Story of a wild west sheriff against the western cow boys and bad gang. Sheriff vs Bad Cow Boys: Fantasy West is about face your enemies, outlaw bandits in cowboy shooting games. Join your rodeo partners in epic battle to protect fantasy western town. Stop cowboys shooters in multiple thrill robbing, jail break and train prowling in cowboy jail break game. Get ready for gang shooting of western cowboy in the combination of cowboy games with horses and guns. This western cowboy horse riding in fantasy western city will give you a chance to explore a truly enormous and open Wild West life of frontier full of cowboys, bandits and more enemies in this third person shooter adventure game.In Sheriff vs Bad Cowboys: Fantasy West there is kill or be killed fantasy land, you need to unlock all weapons and horse for the ultimate adventure in this showdown of the gang of real cowboys. Cowboy hunter ultimate western bounty is no ordinary rodeo adventure to grow ranch or maintain a stable. It is about a wicked cowboy war and cowboy jail break story against violent fantasy townsfolk and lawless posse who kills town people and part in the bank robbery, shops robbing, snatching and raid in the gold mines to get gold bounties. In this cowboy horse riding and cow boy shooting games fusion be a western sheriff, ride out your horse in the fantasy western town to take on criminal shooters in a classic gun style shooting. Travel with your horse in a free roam action through the town, and eliminate outlaw enemies and bad cowboys opposition with a collection of freestyle weapons. This is western duel game for the bounty hunt.Features of Sheriff Horse Rider vs Cow Boys Prison Break Adventure:> Achieve various objectives like fight & shoot bad cowboys, jail break & multiple bank robbing or gold mine raiding missions.> Face deadly gun shooter action missions with in fantasy west land.> Ultimate fights in wild frontier localities with epic & realistic shootout.> Stop bad cowboys from robbery with smuggling gold & weapons.> Historic & classic weapons range! Use revolver or favorite double barrel shotgun.Time to play in cowboy shooting game with superb fantasy western, duel or wild west shooter games. It's time to prepare the cowboy horseback of your mustang stallion classic cowboy horse and start riding horse when in the extreme conditions to stop bad cowboys gang. Bang outlaws cowboys bandits and build reputation of a deadly gunslinger with best shooting accuracy in red indian games. Download Sheriff vs Bad Cow Boys: Fantasy West and stop the robbers, killers and jail breakers in the fantasy West hunting down of outlaws and bringing them in dead or alive.