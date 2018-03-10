Shoot, evade, and collect Power ups in this fun and adorable shooter game.Upgrade your tanks and summon Tank Buddies to fight alongside you.Together nothing can stop you from defeating the baddies and taking down the big bosses!* 5 awesome tanks to collect with unique charge attacks and support types* Loads of challenging missions to complete* Adorable enemies and epic big bosses to fightThanks to all the fans for your support and feedback. To stay updated with all the latest from Kiseki Games, please follow us from Settings screen in the game or the following links:Twitter@KisekiGamesFacebookwww.facebook.com/kisekigames/Websitewww.kisekigames.com