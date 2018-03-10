Experience the thrill of being an actual Dinosaur Hunter and Jeep Driver in the Mountains. Dinosaur hunting game is real thrill and fun if you shoot and crush Dino with Jeep. Dinosaurs like brontosaurus had ruled the land in the prehistoric period thousand years before.Dinosaur Hunting Free is best game with ancient to modern weapons and Jeep Driving in beautiful 3D real world with green plants. Feel Realistic world dinosaur hunter free in this dinosaur games free. There are different dinosaur's noises in this game to make you feel real dinosaur shooting. There are more than multiple types of dinosaurs for hunting with multiple high quality weapons.The dinosaurs might sense your presence so take your best shot to become the best huntsman of wild jungle! Your main mission in this dinosaur hunting adventure free game is to hunt down the Dino as the best jungle sniper of 2017 but watch out for attacking predators as they are roaming freely in the forest! Kill them all if needed.So don't hold back, grip your Launcher tightly, take a perfect aim, test your sniper shooter skills as a real Dino hunting expert and don't let them escape. Experience grand sniper shooting in the real jungle wilderness environment as a real hero and win this hunting challenge. Experience Grenade throwing, Archery shooting and in the ancient mode you can kill Dino with sword, shield, and bow in this dinosaur hunter game free.If you love playing animal shooting and Dino hunting games then dinosaur hunter 3d is for you as it gives you a chance of Dino hunting and hunting wild creatures in a grand exotic forest environment and will let you become the dinosaur hunting game 2017. Your trust in assault rifle skills will come handy while your hunt. Dinosaur fighting game Free gives you an amazing experience with real 3D graphics, engaging sound effect, the best Dino hunting ground and driving a red jeep and crushing dinos.Keep in the mind dinosaurs are dangerous and attack you and you have to kill them as soon as possible maybe they will not be killed with one bullet because of their big size. If you are a real hunter they go and pick assault rifle of your choice and start hunting.This game is dinosaur simulator. There are 15 levels with increasing difficulty. 15 weapons with increasing power to expand your arsenal. Big dinosaur animals that'll have a dinosaur rampage and that'll chase and attack the enemy, which is located on their territory. They can hear your noise. And they'll be quick, deadly and ruthless to you.Enjoy the dinosaur hunting game 3D in the gorgeous African savannah map with bushes. Discover the inspirational beautiful location of a wild nature of the age of extinction like in movies or wallpapers, hunt and gather your weapons, and try to pass all levels.There are different dinosaurs noises in this game two make you feel real mountains dinosaur hunting. There are also multiple types of dinosaurs for hunting.1-Brontosaurus2-Apatosaurus3-Parasaurolophus4-StegosaurusGame Features:- Actual thrill of dino chases and deadly dino attack- Amazing graphics and prehistoric environments- Multiple thrilling levels with a different number of dinosaurs.- Awesome gameplay with attacking animations.- Choose Dinosaur of your choice for hunting from multiple dinosaurs.- Easy and Smooth First person shooter guns included.- Map and radar to locate and track dinosaurs.- Easy and Smooth First person shooter controller.HOW TO PLAY:- Right side buttons are for shoot, zoom, swap and run.- Left side button is for movement and the whole screen is for aiming.- In map you can find dinosaur and chase them to hunt.Dinosaurs were very big creation thousand years before. There were different dinosaurs some of them were deadly killers of other dinosaur and some of them were flying dinosaurs.If you are a real hunter they go in the mountains safari or Africa desert picks assault rifle of your choice and start hunting.