War BackgroundNow the time has come to prove your trainings and professional war skills. A commando mission was launched against the enemy troops in an Arabic city. Due to unexpected circumstances the mission was compromised and the commando team was exposed. Enemy was alerted and awaiting for the commandos to come close and trap in an ambush. The counter attack against the enemy troops didn't work out and commando team has to scatter. Most of them died in 1st combat by the enemy's heavy attack. Only 2 of them were able to survive but injured enough to fight, somehow they managed to deceive the enemy and leave the Arabic city. Now the only army left contains one commando, a one man soldier. Your current location is compromised, and enemy troops have focused on you. Now the Mission has become like a survival mission. But Enemy won't let you survive in their territory. So shooting and killing the enemy troops will let you live and tell the enemy "You are more than an Army, a commando who is enough as a single fighter".According to the war circumstances, helicopter can't come for extracting. You need to make your own way to the extraction point by clear the area from the enemy.Remember "Death is not an option"To be killed in a battle isn't recall as a killing but a sacrifice for the mission and the nation too. Your death is not only the failure of mission only but to the whole unit and commando troops. Complete the Mission and set the records of bravery and the glory to the Army And whole Nation.Game PlayYour position is locked and the enemy troops are moving towards you. This Arabic city is far from the army headquarters and close to the border area. Enemy is coming in groups and waves. Use your shooting skills to kill soldiers as fast as you can do. This will enhance your performance and save your life. A green health bar indicates your health and is displayed on the left side. Enemy soldiers have also health bar attached overhead. There are two types of enemy soldiers you have to encounter;One; regular forceTwo; Special force (commandos)Special commandos are more trained and fight well on the war during fight. They strike and move fast.Controls:This is an "aim and shoot" type action game. Use left side for aiming the enemy soldiers and hit the fire button using right side. Player movement is locked and / or controlled by AI (Artificial Intelligence).WeaponsThere are long range weapons in the weapon store. Use them according to the mission call.MP5A worlds Famous submachine gun. Maximum safety for the user, easy to handle, modular, extremely accurate and extraordinarily easy to control during the fire.M4The M4 is a shorter and lighter variant of the M16A2 assault rifle. The telescope feature gives extra accuracy while fighting with multi directional soldiers.M249The M249 is a light machine gun. The main feature is, it can be used with magazine or with the bullet belt.M110M110 is a Semi-Automatic Sniper rifle and is used for long range and even moving targets.Rocket LauncherA small circle / radius damage weapon can destroy the tanks, bunkers, small vehicles and multiple soldiers. Use rocket launcher when 2 or more than two soldiers are firing at you. It will destroy or damage the army troops in a specific range (radius).Earn/Buy (in app purchases) Coins to upgrade the weapons. As the enemy's strike more hard, you ll need better weapons to counter the soldier's strike.Battle InstructionsAlways shoot the closest enemy first. Prefer the static enemy for target rather than the moving / running soldier. It can save your ammunition.