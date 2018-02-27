Flying confun hero use its amazing powers like laser attack and different fighting combos against super villains. Our Super Confun Hero joined the team of the superheroes or city savior to fight against the futuristic villains and gangsters. City villains try to destroy the beautiful buildings with the help of evil power or heavy weapons. Flying Confun Hero vs City Villains is thrilling game for all confun games lovers and action simulator fans. You have to take the responsibility to save grand city from evil robots as well as super villains like dangerous monster villains by playing this fighting game. You are the city savior and defend your peoples from these futuristic villains which are trying to destroy beautiful city with their evil powers. Use your flying powers to roaming in the city and save injured peoples in the city.