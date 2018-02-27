Break the jail and set in this escape survival war of unknown prison. You need to save yourself from the prison guards & gangsters of this battleground. And as a brilliant engineer, you have to unlock the Door Passcodes.Enjoy this super vast survival & escape prison mission like a superhero fighter. You will gain the entire controls to escape easily from the prison as an ultimate courageous fighter. You need to deactivate the cameras & disable the Laser Light to escape easily from the jail. Every mission requires fighting training & vigilant mind to success in this task.Use your master mind strategies to unlock all the door passcodes. You have to pass through from all the checkpoints to reach the safely on your destination. Use your strategic mind & defeat the enemy guards to survive long in this battle. You will acquire the modern weapons like Guns to defeat prison guards and gangsters that in your way.Show your fighting skills & tactics, you need to grab and defeat the enemy for long survival in this thrilling mission. Make sure about your survival & stay alert from the cameras & guards, they are here to catch you. In this critical mission you need to break all the prison rules & be quick in your moves as a courageous fighter. Relish in this amazing prison night environment of unknown prison mom survival gameplay. Are you ready? To win this prison mom survival challenge.Features:- Exciting gameplay plus addictive missions.- Amazing 3D prison environment.- Challenging levels of prison survival.- Lock & deactivate the objects.- Easy Controls to play.- Mind Blowing Graphics.- Inspiring Sounds tracks.