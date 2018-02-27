Become the last commando in this World War 2 tactical game play. Let's revolutionize the history by invading the enemy's territory for the freedom of your country. This third person shooter game will let you dominate the military powers to survive in the battleground. You'll be surrounded by the empire of enemies who will continuously warfare. The future depends on you so front line in battle zone to combat the rivals. To get victory player has follow the war survival rules to accomplish every intense level. In the WW2 arena gunner has to cover & fire accurately to compete the opponents. This is a call from elite army force to resolve this war conflict since they have high expectation from you. Play in the real time war situation with stunning graphics & easy to use controls.Features of World War 2:- Third Person Shooter- Historical world war 2 environment- Compete the alliances to survive- Addictive game play- Astounding sound effects- Develop strategy to defeat enemies- High quality graphicsGet ready to play in real time world war to conquer the malicious enemies in the battleground. The rival forces have attacked & are destroying in battle arena. You're the last standing man who has to invade the bases with modern war weapons. So experience the fierce battle & defeat the enemies to become the elite commando for your nation.How to play:It's easy to play the game; you have to move in different directions by swapping on the screen. Target & shoot the enemies in battleground.