The city has gone crazy with multiple crime reporting and criminal acts. Play as a real cop taking control of the crime town with his horse. Offroad police horse gangster chase & city cop duty is a best horse game and it's for everyone who are looking for game about horses, offroad police games and police chase simulator. City is currently under control of dangerous criminals. Offroad town cops trying to catch thieves, robbers, mafia gangsters and prisoners. Best police horse arresting game out there with different horses in one of the best police horse games with police chase games quake to become a daring city cop. Playing the offroad gangsters chase game will give you an ultimate offroad police horse game with horse racing experience along with opportunity to chase dangerous criminals arrest. In this cop chase simulator game, chase the culprits and put those criminals behind bars. Keep the city safe in this cop action simulation 3d game. Non-stop action and chase for glory, gives you thrilling challenges of catching dangerous prisoners. Don't let them escape or vanish away in the offroad jungle.Offroad police horse gangster chase & city cop duty 3d game is mixture of real offroad police horse riding simulation with criminal chase adventures. Police horse chasing gangsters and terrorist with new ideas and features mixed with the horse riding police horse games. Become an anti-terrorist and counter attack force in crime city with police horse riding games. Police forces fighting against rising waves of criminal scum and you can be the savior of this offroad city. It will not be as easy task as a police guard to chase & arrest gangsters because robbers are driving top speed sports cars. New action simulator offroad police horse gangster chase & city cop duty game is here where police warden riding on the horse to chase and caught criminals in town. Chasing and catching robbers, bringing them to the justice is a race for glory. There is a brand-new concept in the line of police super hero and criminals chase. Offroad police department needs help to capture the escaping prisoners. Prison escape is a usual thing during prison transfer. Therefore, idea of a horse chase came up to clear the city streets without getting stuck in town traffic jams.Get ready to start the police chase mission and get into action with your police horse in this 3d riding simulator. Criminals, thieves, robbers and other culprits are running away with their crimes in the city. Take control as sheriff of the town. Usually police dogs are trained to work with cops to sniff around but it's never been so adventurous riding a horse in this police horse chase crime town. A new way to play horse riding simulator 3d game. Offroad police horse gangster chase & city cop duty is an amazing concept and even better when you do it while riding on your horse. Your day in the crime city begins with criminal chasing and fighting against burglars. The gameplay awaits various police horse chase missions where you run behind the gangsters, robbers and thief and control crime rate. Various city horse police crime chase missions are waiting for you to saddle your horse, bring on the criminal's chase and arrest them. Multiple locations are added in this horse criminals chase game. Gangsters are running away with crimes so play as the duty cop officer to chase robbers on your horse inside the city of crime.Offroad Police Horse Gangster Chase: City Cop Duty Game Features:- A Unique Concept for Horse Riding Simulator Lovers- Real Horse Riding and Police Arrest Simulation Gameplay- Become Police Cop to Catch Robbers in Crime City- Real Riding Adventure on Offroad Tracks- Chase & Arrest City Gangsters and Robbers- Play as A Real Cop to Take Control of The Crime City- Exciting Criminal Arrest Mission While You Are Playing- Chase and Catch All the Criminals in The Urban City- Amazing 3d Graphics and Exciting Gameplay