Choose your car, reload your guns, get rid of zombies and take your city back!Best looking "zombie / car" game on the store is here.At the beginning of the 21st century, the television used to only broadcast telenovelas, reality shows and singing competitions. People became fully addicted to these shows.In 2036 there was a blackout in Eastern Europe and for the most people the world came crumbling down. They became aggressive, wandered through the streets killing innocent little kittens and in the end became zombies.The best brains in the world, scientists, TV moguls, and producers of soft drinks have put their heads together to resolve the situation.And so they started to broadcast a whole new reality show for the rest of the world.Choose one of the legendary cars, like a Trabi and anothers.Features:- Google VR (Cardboard) or similar Virtual Reality (VR) supported (no buttons, one button, two buttons)- 2D mode- Gamepads and nVidia Shield supported- Android TV- EndlessSupports Cardboard players:Google Cardboard VROrange VR1Mattel ViewMasterDodoCaseVRTX OneANTVRFibrum VRVR SmartviewVRTRIAMerge VRNibiru= DEVELOPMENT ROADMAP =- More missions- Richer environment- More vehicles- Local multiplayer mode for Android TV (2 players on one device)- Local multiplayer mode for any devices with connected gamepad