Impossible bottle shooting gameA new bottle blast game with classical touch gameplay. There is many bottles to shoot as you can in the fixed amount of time. only if you can do both will you become a real bottle hunt master! every round is harder, than the last.there is also bonus level, you can break the bottle without obstacle such as bombs and shells. improve your aiming skill with bottle shoot 3D game and a real bottle shoot master.grab awesome bottle shoot game nowImpossible Shoot Bottle Features:1. Aim at the bottle, shoot bottles precisely2. Move gun left-right with finger3. Blast all within time4. Shoot all in minimum time5. Be accurate while shooting6. Simple and addictive game play7. Extended shooting experience8. Game for all ages9. Realistic bottles10. Accuracy will be tested in expert levels