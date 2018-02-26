Everyone dream about to be a superhero like Bat hero, Spider hero, Captain hero or Ninja hero to save the city, being a rebel Rope hero is seem different. Rope Hero City Crime simulation is especially designed for the rope hero games lovers. In this Rope hero game you have to fight against the corrupt police officers of the grand city. Don't caught by the city police and attack on them really hard with your amazing power like heavy rope, as well as by your amazing martial art combos.Enjoy the ever best Rope Hero City Crime action simulation containing amazing 3D graphics and beautiful city environment. Flying in the grand city like superhero, volunteer diving from the skyscraper and use amazing rope for moving from one place to another place. Fight like the legend and teach lesson to the vice city police. Show your amazing fighting and diving skills from the skyscrapers. City police is searching for you to kill, don't caught by the city police.GAMEPLAY:Rope Hero City Crime action simulation contains amazing challenging and impossible missions against the city police. City police are searching for you in their police cars to catch you. City police can attack on you with amazing latest weapons, batons as well as with outstanding martial arts combos. This simulation becomes more difficult step by step. You can fly in the whole city like superhero, diving from the skyscrapers with the help of rope just like spider hero. Drive most luxury cars in this simulation. Made devastating fights against the city police, use your amazing attacks like outstanding rope attack, and thrilling combos. Complete your missions with in time to get more score in this simulation. No mercy with the city police hit them really hard otherwise they will kill you. You can easily unlock the other rope hero costume to play with. Amazing controls and different camera angles made this game crazier.Rope Hero City Crime Features:- Choose your amazing rope hero to play.- Amazing diving from the skyscraper.- Fight with the city police.- Impossible and devastating missions.- Drive amazing latest cars.- 3D graphics and amazing city environment.- Smooth controls and outstanding gameplay.Get ready to play as a super rope hero in Rope Hero City Crime action simulation and fight with the city cops. Pack yourself in the super costume of rope hero, and made a devastating entry in the Rope Hero City Crime simulation. Show your thrilling fighting skills and tell them that you are ready to fight with corrupt police officers.