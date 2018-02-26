The age of the modern war against the combat terrorist will be continue until the defeat of terrorism from the whole world. The action game Counter Terrorist Final Battle Sim especially designed for the counter terrorist or the Special Forces games lovers. Unlike the other terrorist's war games, this action simulation will provide you to choose the most advance weaponry of the Special Forces like, M16 and Short Gun, against the combat enemies. Show your shooting skills by playing this thrilling game with blasting environment.Counter Terrorist Final Battle Sim is 3rd person final war shooting game, you have to take a serious stand against the dangerous terrorist. Become less bleed in war against the tactical terrorists and Fight like the legends. You have to raid in the camps of terrorists with your counter terrorist unit capture the whole training area camps of the terrorist. 3D environment of the camps of extremists and the realistic raids made this game to the best counter terrorist game.GAME PLAY:Enjoy the ever-best action simulator Counter Terrorist Final Battle Sim that contains the breathtaking missions against the hostile terrorists. Choose your advance weapons like, furious Machine Gun, lightweight Short Gun and outstanding other weapons to attack on the terrorist's headquarters. Play as 3rd person shooter with your elite commando fellows and raid on the camps of militants terrorists. You have to chase the combat terrorist and attack on them very hard, hit the camps with the rocket launchers. The gameplay not over yet, some combat Taliban are watching your raid activity they will fight back with you to take revenge. Terrorist hides in the camps or in the training area to attack on your counter terrorist unit with their tactical minds. You have to fight for your dignity as well as for your nation. Safe your anti-terrorist squad as well as yourself too in this terrorist battlefield, otherwise you will lose the game. In case of injury, use the best medical kits to save your life. Show your shooting and combat skills as you trained in your military training. Get more score to unlock the other expensive weaponry easily. No mercy with the militants terrorist otherwise they will beat you brutally as well as yours special force. Smooth controls and incredible game play made this game more addictive.Counter Terrorist Final Battle Sim Features:- 3rd person shooting game.- Choose Special Forces weapons to play with.- Elite soldier fighting in thrilling environment.- Complex combat terrorist area to raid.- Smooth controls and incredible missions.- 3D graphics and addictive gameplay.Get ready to be a part of counter terrorist squad against the battle with the terrorist in Counter Terrorist Final Battle Sim. Become the best counter terrorist soldier and encounter the combat terrorist in their houses. Show your amazing shooting skills and fight like the legend soldiers. Select your favorite Gun and made a devastating entry in the gaming world of Counter Terrorist Final Battle Sim.