Play the real kabaddi simulation game and enhance your kabaddi skills by overthrow all the records. Show your kabaddi expertise with power full & strong body in free 3d game. So get ready and start real superstar raiders match practice with this ultimate world kabaddi champion's game. Freestyle kabaddi game lovers will enjoy & find it more interesting kabaddi 3d game. Defeat all kabaddi team champion raiders in this world kabaddi competition game and become universal champion of kabaddi federation. Prove your strength as a real kabaddi athlete. Use the touch controls on the screen, and for each gesture have a different upset, your skills will make you an indefinite champion of this world kabaddi battle.How to Play:Kabaddi is played between two teams of seven players, the object of the game is for a single player on offence referred to as a raider to run into the opposing team's half of a court, tag out as many of their defenders as possible, and return to their own half of the court, all without being tackled by the defenders. Points are scored for each player tagged by the raider, while the opposing team earns a point for stopping the raider. Players are taken out of the game if they are tagged or tackled, but can be revived for each point scored by their team from a tag or tackle.Real Kabaddi 2018 Game Features:- Multiple players to make your team.- 30+ world bull raiders in professional Kabaddi matches.- Realistic quality kabaddi stadium and sounds.- Authentic actions and realistic Kabaddi moves.